Posted on Nov 15, 2019

Kudos, week of November 13, 2019

Students from the Quincy area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for Spring 2019 Quarter: Fiona Koehnen, a senior; and Jhonatan Magallanes, a senior.

To qualify for the UW Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.5.