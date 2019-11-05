Posted on Nov 5, 2019

Lace maker impresses at Senior Center

About a dozen ladies met in the Quincy Senior Center on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 23, to witness the fine craftsmanship of bobbin lace maker Lone Black Eagle.

Lone Black Eagle comes from Ephrata but was raised in Vancouver, Washington, where he learned the skill. He has been making lace for nearly 40 years, he said.

“You work the bobbin, don’t let the bobbin work you,” Lone Black Eagle recalled his mentor saying.

Lone Black Eagle makes the lace on a small pillowed platform with a pin cushion in the center. He worked Egyptian cotton thread through about a dozen pins in the cushion, weaving through them with the threads attached to about 15 bobbins.

According to Lone Black Eagle, there are only two true laces in the world; bobbin and needle made lace.

He takes about three to four hours to make a foot of lace using the bobbins, he said. He sells the lace for about $25 per foot.

“A lot of people don’t want to pay the money for it,” he said, adding that the product doesn’t lose its value.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com