Posted on Nov 2, 2019

Lady Jacks clinch victory in penalty shootout

The Lady Jacks soccer squad defeated the visiting Prosser Mustangs 3-2 in penalty kicks on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Jackrabbit Stadium. The teams played 80 minutes to a 2-2 tie and an additional 10 before facing off with penalty kicks.

The visitors were the first to miss a penalty kick in the third round after both teams put the first two in. Sophomore Emily Wurl connected on the Lady Jacks’ third attempt to put the pressure on the Mustangs. Prosser missed again on its fourth attempt, but senior Piper Horning’s shot to seal the victory missed.

Quincy players celebrate after Prosser misses its last penalty kick, sealing the victory for the Lady Jacks.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Prosser sealed its fate on the next shot, missing its last attempt as well, giving the green and gold the 3-2 advantage in the extra period.

“It’s something that we practice just about every other day at practice,” said Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “That’s what we did yesterday because I knew it was going to be a close game.”

Junior Klaritssa Cruz scored the Lady Jacks’ two goals in regulation; one in the first half in the 35th minute and the other in the second half in the 67th minute.

The visitors scored early in the contest in the 17th minute and again late in the half in the 38th minute. With Cruz’s lone goal in the half, the Lady Jacks went into the break trailing 2-1.

Sophomore Sheridan Donovan nearly netted a third goal for the Lady Jacks in the 74th minute and Wurl again in the 75th. The Lady Jacks took 15 shots for the game and earned two corner kicks. Sophomores Ryann Harrington and Stephanie Aguirre combined for six goalkeeper saves for Quincy.

With the win, in addition to another over Toppenish on Thursday, Oct. 24 – their last match of the regular season – the Lady Jacks now hold a 5-4 league record (7-8-1 overall), good for 5th place in the league standings and a berth in the CWAC district playoffs.

The Lady Jacks were to return to action in the first round of the CWAC district playoff on Tuesday, Oct. 29, against Othello on the road.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com