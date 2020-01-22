Posted on Jan 22, 2020

Lady Jacks compete in Othello

Three Quincy girls wrestlers placed in the top eight of their respective weight classes at the Othello Lady Huskies Invite on Jan. 17 and 18.

Teams from all across Washington state, along with two teams each from Oregon and Idaho came to compete in Othello. In total, 56 teams participated, including all 10 teams from the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

The Lady Jacks finished tied for fourteenth with 68 team points. Hanford’s team placed first, earning a team score of 163 points.

Lady Jack Sophomore Shannon Workinger placed first in the 155-pound weight class, defeating Amber Glover from Chewelah in the championship match. Workinger also defeated opponents from Spokane, Kennewick and Wapato to reach the first place match.

Junior Xochitl Tafoya placed eighth in the 100-pound class, after losing by fall to Prosser’s Jocelyn Morales Flores in the seventh-place match. Tafoya reached the match after earning three victories over opponents from Grandview, Warden and Spokane in the consolation bracket.

Senior Brenda Salgado finished seventh in the 170-pound class, defeating Hanford’s Lana Lilley by fall in the seventh place match. Salgado defeated opponents from Eastmont and Handford in the consolation bracket to reach the match.

The Lady Jacks wrestlers returned to action on Jan. 21 at home against Moses Lake and Wenatchee, before heading to the Grandview Invitational on Jan. 25.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com