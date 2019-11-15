Posted on Nov 14, 2019

Lady Jacks continue improvement with Tafoya

Despite a first-round exit from the district tournament with a 4-1 loss at Othello on Oct. 29, the Lady Jacks soccer team improved on its 2018 campaign with one more win in the 2019 season.

The green and gold finished the season with a 7-9-1 overall record and 5-4 in league play; the same overall record from the season before, but with one more league win. The Jacks were able to capture the fifth seed in the district playoffs and matchup with fourth-seeded Othello, which ended its season in late-October.

Although the team did not improve its overall record, head coach Francisco Tafoya said the Lady Jacks showed they would be competitive against any opponent.

“We continued to show the league Quincy wasn’t going to be lay over and be over run,” said Tafoya.

Quincy players celebrate after a win against Prosser on Oct. 22.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The Lady Jacks’ season did not lack excitement; the green and gold won big games against Toppenish at home by a score of 8-0 on Sept. 28 and a 4-2 win over East Valley Yakima on Oct. 3. Quincy was also able to pull victories from closely contested games against Grandview – a 2-1 victory at home on Oct. 10 – and another against Prosser – a 3-2 penalty shootout win on Oct. 22 at home. Those close victories helped the Jacks secure their playoff position.

“We showed lots of character to scrape out the much needed wins that helped us not depend on other score lines in the league to secure a spot in districts,” Tafoya added.

On the other side of important close wins, the green and gold suffered some close losses, including a 3-2 loss to Prosser on the road on Sept. 26 and a 5-3 loss against Othello at home on Oct. 15.

Regardless of the score, Tafoya was proud of the way the Lady Jacks fought and stayed in games.

“I think it showed in multiple games where we might’ve gone down early in the game or were behind on the scoreboard,” said Tafoya. “They never quit playing and either turned the score around to win or brought the score line close to give the opposing team a headache.”

According to Tafoya, the team fell just short of its goal to advance past the first round of the district playoff this season; however, the team’s playoff hopes were hindered by late-season injuries.

“I still come away from this season exceeding our goal in other aspects,” said Tafoya.

Girls Soccer 2019 Season:

Record:

7-9-1 overall,

5-4 league

Last Result:

4-1 loss at Othello,

Oct. 29,

District Tournament 1st round

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com