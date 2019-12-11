Posted on Dec 11, 2019

Lady Jacks drop first two home matchups

The Lady Jacks’ basketball team started their league schedule with a 66-41 loss at home to Selah on Friday, Dec. 6.

Senior Jackie Dearie led the green and gold with 20 points and eight rebounds. Junior Jane Kennedy also scored 10 points for the Jacks.

With the loss, Quincy fell to 1-1 on the season. They picked up a win in their first game against Cascade on Dec. 3, while on the road.

The game started poorly with the Lady Jacks only scoring two points in the opening frame, putting them behind 11-2 at the end of the first. Quincy recovered in the second quarter, scoring 14 to cut the deficit to eight points at the half.

Senior Jackie Dearie (20) drives to the hoop during Firday night’s matchup against Selah.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

“They just got aggressive and they started doing their job and settling down,” Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said.

The Vikings pulled away in the third quarter with a 13-to-0 run midway through the quarter to take a 42 to 25 lead. The teams closed the quarter trading baskets, with Selah leading Quincy 47-27.

The green and gold put together another solid scoring quarter in the final frame, scoring 14 points to bring their total to 41 for the game. However, the Lady Jacks were unable to overcome their deficit. The Vikings put 19 on the board in the final quarter as well.

In a 65-25 loss on Dec. 7, at home, to East Valley Yakima, Kennedy led the Lady Jacks with 11 points and six rebounds. Dearie also scored 10 points and contributed six rebounds in that contest. Senior Piper Horning pitched in with five rebounds and two points as well.

“She’s our floor general and it’s a new role for her,” McCreary said about Dearie. “We worked with her all throughout the summer and so now I think she’s just going to keep improving every single game.”

The Lady Jacks return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Wahluke to take on the Warriors.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com