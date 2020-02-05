Posted on Feb 5, 2020

Lady Jacks drop two league contests

The Lady Jacks basketball squad dropped two games last week against Ellensburg and rival Ephrata.

On Saturday, Feb. 1 against Ephrata, the green and gold fell to the Tigers 65-55 at home. Sophomore Emily Wurl led Quincy with 18 points and seven rebounds. The night before, the Lady Jacks fell to Ellensburg on the road by a score of 57-15. With the pair of losses, the green and gold fell to 2-14 in league play (4-14 overall) with just two games remaining in the regular season.

Quincy senior Nicol Ortiz (3) drives into the key in the second half of Quincy’s 57-15 loss at Ellensburg.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Quincy’s loss to the Tigers, along with an Ephrata win over East Valley on Jan. 31 virtually eliminated the Lady Jacks from the postseason. Even if Quincy wins it’s remaining two contests, they will finish ninth, just one win short of the eighth seed. Only the top eight teams qualify for the district playoff.

Against Ellensburg on Feb. 1, Quincy kept the game close early, with the Bulldogs only holding a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But Ellensburg really turned the game in the second quarter, with a 13-to-0 run while also holding the Lady Jacks to just four points in that period. The Jacks went into the halftime break facing a 29-10 deficit.

The Bulldogs kept the pressure on in the third quarter holding the green and gold to a single basket. Ellensburg closed the quarter with a 14-to-0 run to take a 43-12 lead.

“It’s hard when we can’t score and our buckets aren’t falling, but defensively, I thought they battled,” McCreary said.

The Bulldog’s run continued into the final quarter as they poured on the scoring. Ellensburg opened the fourth with a 12-to-0 run. In total, the Bulldogs put together a 26-to-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. Quincy again was held to just one basket in the final period.

“They’re (Ellensburg) an excellent shooting team,” McCreary said. “They’re undefeated for a reason and like top-five in the state.”

The Lady Jacks returned to action on Feb. 4 for their final home game against Othello. They will take on Toppenish on the road for the regular season finale on Feb. 7.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com