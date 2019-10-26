Posted on Oct 26, 2019

Lady Jacks drop two league soccer matches

The Lady Jacks soccer team dropped matches last week to Othello and Selah: against Selah on Thursday, Oct. 17, by a score of 9-0, and against Othello on Tuesday, Oct. 15, by a 5-3 score.

Forward Emily Wurl led the Jacks with a hat trick in the Othello contest.

On Tuesday at home against Othello, the Lady Jacks fell behind early, with Othello connecting for two goals in the 9th and 10th minute of the match. The game settled for about the next 20 minutes until the Huskies added another goal in the 28th minute to bring their advantage to 3-0 at the half.

Othello opened the second half with another goal to widen their lead in the 43rd minute.

The Lady Jacks finally got on the board five minutes later, when forward Emily Wurl received a through-ball pass and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one.

Wurl struck again with another goal the same way just six minutes later, in the 55th minute, to bring the score to 4-2. Three minutes later, a big collision between Wurl and a Husky defender led to a penalty kick. Wurl put the ball in the bottom right corner to bring the score to 4-3 in the 58th minute.

Quincy nearly put in the equalizer goal two times during the following 10 minutes, but Othello added another score in the 71st minute to bring the score to 5-3 and seal the victory for the visitors.

“Well contested game and better showing in the second half from the girls,” said Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “We just need to find the inspiration to complete a full game and not give up cheap goals to where the opposing team doesn’t have to find it hard to score goals.”

On Thursday in Selah, the Lady Jacks were behind 6-0 at the half before allowing another three goals to Selah in the second half.

The Lady Jacks took just three shots for the game and earned no corner kicks. Quincy goalkeepers saved 10 goals.

“Definitely difficult going up against the best team in the league but as a team we need to play to compete in every game we play,” said Tafoya. “We definitely need to refocus and get ready for the very important games next week.”

The Lady Jacks were to return to action on Tuesday against Prosser at Jackrabbit Stadium at 6 p.m. before going on the road to take on Toppenish in their final regular season game, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com