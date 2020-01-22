Posted on Jan 22, 2020

Lady Jacks earn second league win in overtime

The Quincy Lady Jacks basketball squad picked up their second league win of the season with an upset over Grandview at home 42-41 in a low scoring, overtime affair on Jan. 17.

Sophomore Emily Wurl led the green and gold with 15 points and 18 rebounds for the contest. Senior Bryonna Gray scored nine points, all from beyond the arc and junior Jane Kennedy added eight points as well. With the win, the Lady Jacks moved to 2-10 in CWAC league play (4-10 overall).

Wurl played huge minutes for the home team, especially in the final minutes of overtime, grabbing seemingly every rebound and earning several trips to the free throw line. Wurl’s last trip to the charity stripe put the green and gold up for good when she split a pair to give the Jacks a 42-41 lead.

Lady Jacks players celebrate after the final buzzer. Quincy defeated Grandview 42-41 in overtime on Jan. 17 for their second league win of the season.

Miles King/Post-Register

“We didn’t have her (Wurl) the first time we played them,” Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said. “She’s just our main, physical, strong presence down low. We count on her to grab every single board and she did.”

Quincy forced the extra period after recovering from a 10-point Grandview lead late in the third quarter. From a 19-17 Grandview lead in the third, the visitors went on an 8-to-0 run to take the 10-point lead. The teams each added another basket to close the quarter, sending the Lady Jacks into the fourth trailing by nine points.

The green and gold got back into the game with a 9-to-2 run to open the fourth. Even after the run, the Lady Jacks still trailed 31-29. Another Grandview basket was followed by a three pointer from Quincy cut their deficit to 33-32.

“We had to play super tight defense… then offensively, we just needed to make baskets,” McCreary said.

Both teams reached the bonus for fouls in the final moments of the game, leading to a pair of trips to the line for both teams. The Greyhounds missed all four of their chances at the line, while the Lady Jacks converted three out of four to take a 35-33 lead late in the fourth. Grandview scored a basket late to tie the game at 35, sending the contest to overtime.

Grandview’s largest lead was 10 points, but the game stayed close throughout. Both teams struggled to put points on the board in the first quarter, which ended in a 6-6 tie. The visitors created some separation in the second with a 9-to-0 run to take a 15-11 lead into the half.

The Lady Jacks will look for another league win on Friday, Jan. 24 against Prosser on the road.

“They literally can beat anybody on any given night if they just focus and believe in themselves that they can do it,” McCreary said.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com