Posted on Nov 15, 2019

Lady Jacks fall to Ephrata in district tournament

The Lady Jacks volleyball squad fell to rival Ephrata, 3-1, in the first round of the district tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Ellensburg.

With the loss, the Jacks were eliminated from postseason play. Quincy finished the season with a 6-3 league record (9-6 overall), earning the four seed in the CWAC tournament. The five seeded Tigers moved on to play Ellensburg in the second round, which they lost 3-0.

Senior Ashlyn Rosenberger led the green and gold with 14 kills for the match and junior Mackenzie Kleyn had 7 as well. Senior Jackie Dearie also added 2 blocks.

Junior Kelly Mills hits the ball over the net during the district match against the Tigers on Nov. 5 in Ellensburg.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The Lady Jacks played from behind for almost the entirety of the first set, falling behind 10-5. The Tigers’ lead blossomed to 14-6, leading to a Quincy timeout. Ephrata continued to extend its lead to 21-8 and closed the set 25-10.

In the second set, Quincy fell behind again, digging a 12-7 deficit before head coach Dean Pratt called a timeout. The Lady Jacks recovered and cut the deficit to 18-15, prompting an Ephrata timeout. The Tigers responded with four straight points out of the timeout and eventually took a commanding 24-18 lead. Quincy strung together six straight points to tie the set at 24. Then the Tigers clawed back with two straight points, claiming the closely contested set 26-24.

“Unfortunately we get into situations like that and we decide we’re going to do something different than what we’re coached,” said Pratt. “We come out in game three and we play our textbook thing and we own the set.”

The Lady Jacks took their only set, the third, of the match with a 25-20 win. The green and gold jumped out to 10-6 and later, taking a 17-12 lead, drove the Tigers to a timeout. Ephrata recovered and cut the Quincy lead to 19-17, but the Lady Jacks held the Tigers off down the stretch to take the set.

“We played the system, did what we do and we played well,” said Pratt. “We put the ball in play and we made them play different.”

The teams traded points to start the decisive fourth set on their way to a narrow 15-14 Quincy lead. The Tigers followed with a 4-to-2 run to claim an 18-17 lead, prompting a Quincy timeout. Ephrata closed the set scoring seven of the final 11 points to take the set 25-21.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com