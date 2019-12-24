Posted on Dec 24, 2019

Lady Jacks fall to hot-shooting Ellensburg

The Lady Jacks basketball squad fell to the visiting Bulldogs 64-30 at home on Dec. 21.

The green and gold now hold a 0-6 league record (2-6 overall) for the season. The Jacks also dropped their only other game last week against Wapato on the road on Dec. 20.

In Friday’s matchup with Ellensburg, junior Jane Kennedy led Quincy with 12 points. Sophomore Emily Wurl added nine points as well in just her second game of the season. Wurl was recovering from an ankle injury suffered at the end of the soccer season in the fall.

Above, sophomore Emily Wurl pivots around an Ellensburg defender on Dec. 21. Below, Assistant Coach Jeremy McCreary (middle-right) talks to the team during a timeout.

“She’s another scorer and she’s our scorer down low,” Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said. “She does bring a good attitude to the team and just a different energy.”

The Lady Jacks had a strong start to the contest, scoring nine of the first 13 points before the visitors recovered to tie the game at nine. Quincy added one more basket in the quarter and the Bulldogs two more to take a 14-11 lead at the end of the opening period.

Ellensburg pulled away in the second quarter, out-scoring the home team by 13 in the period. The Bulldogs utilized a zone defense the Lady Jacks had not seen yet this season to hold the Quincy offense to just five points in the quarter. The teams headed into the halftime break with the visitors up 32-16.

“We haven’t really had anybody all season yet throw out a two-three (zone) against us and theirs was a little different because it was extended,” McCreary said.

Photos by Miles King/Post-Register

The green and gold put together another solid third-quarter, scoring 10 points. However, the Bulldogs put together multiple runs including a 7-to-0 run midway through the quarter. Ellensburg also scored two three-pointers shots to take a commanding 49-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs continued their hot shooting in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 in the quarter and held the Lady Jack’s offense to just four in the final period. Ellensburg closed the game with a 12-to-0 run, leading to the final score of 64-30.

“When they’re hot they’re hot,” McCreary said. “I don’t think they missed anything.”

The green and gold will take a break for the holidays, but return to action on Jan. 3 against Ephrata on the road.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com