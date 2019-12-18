Posted on Dec 18, 2019

Lady Jacks fall to Prosser at home

The Lady Jacks basketball squad fell to the visiting Prosser Mustangs 73-41 at home on Dec. 14.

With the loss, the green and gold fell to 0-4 in league play (2-4 overall). Saturday night’s contest was the third of the week for Quincy, which split its other two games. The first game of the week was a 41-30 win at Wahluke on Dec. 10, and the second was a 63-34 loss at Grandview on Dec. 13.

Senior Jackie Dearie led the Lady Jacks with 20 points and nine rebounds on Saturday against Prosser. Junior Jane Kennedy also added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Quincy defenders surround a driving Prosser player during Saturday’s loss at home.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Quincy struggled out of the gate, falling behind 16-2, but closed the quarter with four-straight points to cut the Mustang’s lead to 16-6 at the end of the opening frame.

“We need to work on being aggressive offensively,” Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said.

The teams played the second quarter to a near draw, the Lady Jacks scoring 12 points compared the Prosser’s 14.

Quincy made two three-point shots in the quarter, but the Mustangs scored the final four points, to close the half with a 30-18 lead over the hometown Lady Jacks.

The Mustangs distanced themselves from the green and gold in the third quarter, torching the nets for 20 points in the period. The Lady Jacks cut the Prosser lead to 13 halfway through the quarter, but the visitors countered with a 12-to-0 run to take a commanding 49-23 lead. The Mustangs utilized a full court press to pull away in the quarter, which the Lady Jacks could not break.

“As long as we can’t break a press, we will not win a game,” McCreary said. “[We] definitely need to improve and get better at handling pressure.”

The Mustangs continued their strong shooting the remainder of the contest, adding 23 more points to their total in the final frame. Quincy showed some bright spots, hitting a three-point shot and converting an and-1 in the quarter as well.

The green and gold return to action on Friday, Dec. 20 on the road against Wapato.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com