Posted on Jan 29, 2020

Lady Jacks host Moses Lake and Wenatchee

The Lady Jacks wrestlers competed against Moses Lake and Wenatchee opponents on Jan. 21 in their last home meet of the season.

The green and gold went 7-8 in 15 matches, earning five wins by pin. A few Quincy wrestlers had two matchups on the night, including junior Xochitl Tafoya in the 100-pound weight class, who pinned both of her challengers, one each from Moses Lake and Wenatchee.

Quincy sophomore Shannon Workinger faces off against a Moses Lake opponent on Jan. 21 at home.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Three other Lady Jacks pinned their opponents, including sophomores Sofia Ramirez and Shannon Workinger, along with senior Kimberly Gonzalez.

Sophomore Leslie Carillo defeated a Wenatchee opponent by a 10-4 decision, and fellow sophomore Gloria Ramirez-Hernandez narrowly defeated a Moses Lake challenger by an 8-6 decision.

“I was proud of them. They did good,” Head Coach Devan Silva. “They know what they’re supposed to do.”

The sophomore class, the largest group on the team, won four out of the ten matches they competed in. Silva talked to each and every one of them after their matches, asking if they recognize where they can improve, he said.

“Most of them when they got off the mat told me exactly what I wanted to hear,” Silva said. “So they’re to the point now where they’re recognizing it, and if they can recognize it and think about it, the next step for that is having it become second nature.”

At this point in the season and their high school wrestling careers, their progress is right where he expects it to be, Silva added.

The Lady Jacks return to action on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Grandview Invitational at 10 a.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com