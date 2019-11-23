Posted on Nov 23, 2019

Lady Jacks more competitive despite playoff loss

Despite falling in the first round of the district playoff to rival Ephrata for a second consecutive season, the Quincy High School volleyball squad still reached goals set in the preseason, said head coach Dean Pratt.

The Lady Jacks finished with a 6-3 league record and 9-6 overall, earning them a 3rd place tie with Ephrata and Prosser. Quincy was given the 4th seed in the CWAC district tournament and a matchup with 5th place Ephrata on Nov. 5 in Ellensburg, the top team. The Tigers defeated the Lady Jacks in four sets, eliminating them from the district tournament.

In addition to their 4th place finish in league, senior Ashlyn Rosenberger earned 1st team all-league honors and junior Mackenzie Kleyn won 2nd team honors. Senior Jackie Dearie was also listed as an honorable mention.

Even with the first-round exit, Pratt was still happy to see the team be competitive with the league’s best. In their lone matchup of the season against Prosser, which amassed a 14-5 record on the season, the Lady Jacks took the match 3-1 at home on Oct. 1.

“With the exception of Ellensburg, we were in every match we played,” said Pratt.

Overall, Pratt felt the team met expectations, citing big wins over Ephrata and Prosser as stepping stones. All three matchups this season with 2nd seeded Selah were close as well.

The green and gold held strong leads in those matches but ultimately were defeated by Selah in each match. Selah swept the Lady Jacks in both regular-season matches. Pratt credited up-and-down play to yielding leads to Selah and others throughout the season.

“My only disappointment was our moments of inconsistency,” said Pratt.

On the flip side, the Lady Jacks also recovered from large deficits. In five or six matches, Pratt recalled the girls recovering from 10 or more points to win a set or match.

For Pratt, the high point of the season came the weekend of Oct. 19 at the Wenatchee Invite. The Lady Jacks placed third among 16 teams from the 3A and 4A classes. Wenatchee defeated Quincy in the semi-final and went on to win the tournament. Along the way, the green and gold earned victories over the likes of Sunnyside, Brewster and Pasco.

“I thought it really set us up for playoff time,” said Pratt.

The Lady Jacks will lose four seniors from the varsity squad; Stacia Sarty, Daisy Buenrostro, Rosenberger and Dearie. These seniors are special to Pratt, who began coaching at QHS when they were freshmen. Pratt recalled winning only three league games their freshman season four years ago. He credited not only the players for their improvement, but the parents for their continued support.

“I could never thank the parents enough,” said Pratt. “Whenever there is something to do they always pitch in.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com