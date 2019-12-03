Posted on Dec 3, 2019

Lady Jacks seek league wins in new season

Heading into the 2019-2020 season, the Lady Jacks basketball team has a simple goal: win a league game.

Winning a single league matchup may seem simple enough, but the task has not been easy for the green and gold in recent years. Since joining the Central Washington Athletic Conference in the 2014-2015 season, Quincy has not earned a league win. The last league win came the season before; a 42-30 win over Tonasket on Feb. 7, 2014. Quincy competed in the Caribou Trail League at that time.

First-year coach Micaiah McCreary has brought a fresh take to the struggling program and brings new practice activities as well as offensive schemes.

“We’ve taken this season and just started straight from scratch,” said McCreary. “Practices are different, all of our offense is going to be different.”

Head coach Micaiah McCreary instructs Quincy High School girls basketball players during practice on Nov. 20.

Tryouts began Monday, Nov. 18, with more than 50 girls participating, said McCreary. The teams, varsity, junior varsity and a C-team, were announced on Thursday, Nov. 21.

In early practices, the teams were focused on building a team foundation and game preparations for the first week of the season.

“We’re trying to focus on team and starting to build a foundation for what the basketball program could be in the future,” said senior Jackie Dearie.

The Lady Jacks open the season with a non-league matchup at Cascade on Dec. 3, then jump right into the league schedule with games against Selah and East Valley Yakima at home later in the week.

“We play three totally different teams,” said McCreary.

Quincy returns senior captains Bryonna Gray and Dearie, along with junior captain Jane Kennedy. Sophomore Emily Wurl is also expected to make a return after the first week of the season, coming back from an ankle injury she suffered at the end of the Lady Jacks’ soccer season.

According to McCreary, the three captains, along with Wurl when she returns, will likely be four of the five starters. The fifth starting spot has yet to be determined, said McCreary.

“We have a good group to choose from to get that fifth spot,” said McCreary. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it changes every week.”

Even if the Lady Jacks are unable to complete their quest of a league victory this season, McCreary wants to at least be more competitive against CWAC opponents. The team’s improvement may not come in the form of wins, and McCreary recognized that. For her, the feedback she receives from players, parents and spectators will be important.

“As a coach, sometimes it’s hard to see your progress, especially when you see it every day,” said McCreary. “For somebody who maybe went to one or two games last year and then comes to one or two this year and notices a difference, then you know you’re doing something right.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com