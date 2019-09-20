Posted on Sep 20, 2019

Lady Jacks soccer splits two

The Quincy High School girls soccer team opened its season splitting its first two games: the first at home, a 3-2 loss to Warden; and the second, a 3-1 win at Chelan.

Against Warden on Sept. 10, sophomore forward Emily Wurl led the Jacks with two goals, one to open the match in the seventh minute, and the other late in the game. The Jacks put eight shots on goal and earned eight corner kicks for the game.

“[We] played a Warden team that in the past has blown us out, and we held the game close,” said Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “[Our] defense had a good game along with our keep (goalkeeper) who corrected some early second half mistakes to keep the game tight.”

In Chelan on Sept. 12, Wurl again led the green and gold with two goals for the game; the first in the 16th minute and the second in the 23rd. Sophomore midfielder Emily Townsend added the final goal for the Jacks in the 39th minute.

The Jacks put eight shots on goal, and the goalkeepers made four saves for the game.

“A great first half on Quincy’s part, great passing combinations and quick breaks in the first half led to lots of goal scoring opportunities,” said Tafoya. “Well played on the defensive part of the game to help secure the win.”

The Jacks return to the pitch on Thursday, Sept. 19, in Othello against the Huskies at 6 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com