Posted on Sep 26, 2019

Lady Jacks soccer ties visiting Wahluke

After full time, the Quincy girls soccer team came away with a scoreless 0-0 tie against the visiting Wahluke Warriors on Saturday, Sept. 21, at home on the new stadium field

The Jacks had their chances to put in the decisive goal, but could not finish them. They nearly scored in the 13th minute from a corner kick and again in the 53rd minute of the match.

The Wahluke defense did not make it easy for the Jacks. About halfway through the first half, the green and gold had the ball in the Wahluke six-yard box, but could not get a shot on goal.

Forward Emily Wurl pursues the ball during the second half of Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



“I think we just need to make earlier runs and keep the pressure on,” said Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “Be a little bit quicker to the ball and just be a little bit more decisive.”

The Warriors’ best chance at a goal came in the 28th minute, but fortunately, the Quincy goalkeeper was in the right position to make a great save.

The Jacks put just two shots on goal compared to three for the Warriors, and each team earned two corner kicks. The referee kept his whistle active, calling seven fouls on the Jacks and three on the visitors.

“I got to look at the positives,” said Tafoya. “These girls finally getting that clean sheet, hopefully that boosts their confidence further down the line.”

The Lady Jacks returned to action Tuesday evening against Selah at home before a road matchup with Prosser on Thursday, Sept. 26. The Jacks wrap up the week again at home on Saturday, Sept. 28, against Toppenish at noon.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com