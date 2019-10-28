Posted on Oct 28, 2019

Lady Jacks volleyball loses to rival Ephrata in five sets

The Lady Jacks volleyball squad dropped a closely contested match on the road in Ephrata on Thursday, Oct. 17, in five sets.

The green and gold won the first set 25-13 and the fourth 25-22; however, the Lady Jacks could not overcome strong Ephrata play in the final, losing 15-6 in the decisive set.

With the loss, Quincy falls to fourth in the league standings with a 4-2 league record and 7-4 overall. The top six teams in the league qualify for the CWAC district tournament in early November.

Senior Ashlyn Rosenberger watches her hit go over Ephrata’s attempted block.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The Jacks started the night strongly in the first set, and jumping out to a 13-6 lead before the Tigers took a timeout. Quincy continued to cruise to 19-7 lead, prompting another Ephrata timeout, and finished them off 25-13 to claim the first set.

Senior Jackie Dearie had three aces in the opening set and senior Ashlyn Rosenberger added three kills to lead the Jacks. The energy was high in the arena from both the players and Quincy student crowd that traveled for the rivalry match.

The momentum swung to the Tigers in the second and third sets with identical 25-13 victories for the home team. The Jacks remained close to start the second set before the Tigers took off with a 7-to-1 run to take a 16-7 lead before a Jacks timeout. Ephrata kept the pressure on the rest of the set and cruised to the win.

“They [Ephrata] came out, they passed, they didn’t shank away a serve,” said Head Coach Dean Pratt. “We stopped serving hard and started lolli-popping balls in and they’re too good of a ball control team to not put pressure on them.”

The third set was out of hand much sooner for the Jacks, who quickly fell behind 15-4 after allowing six straight points to the Tigers coming out of a timeout. The Tigers again cruised to an easy win in the set.

The Jacks seemed to recapture their strong play from the opening set in the fourth, jumping out to a 15-6 lead and eventually taking a commanding 21-11 advantage later in the set. But the home team rallied and narrowed the score to 22-19. Pratt took a timeout, and the green and gold finally closed the set out 25-22.

“We had a great practice yesterday after we got thumped by Ellensburg,” said Pratt. “I said ‘I want the team that showed up to practice yesterday,’”

The Lady Jacks were to return to action on Tuesday, Oct. 22, against Selah on the road before coming home for the final home game of the regular season against East Valley Yakima on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com