Posted on Nov 1, 2019

Lady Jacks volleyball sweeps East Valley on senior night

The Lady Jacks volleyball team earned a victory over visiting East Valley Yakima three sets to zero on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Jackrabbit Gymnasium, which was senior night for the Jacks and their last home game of the regular season.

The green and gold won the first set 25-22, the second 25-17, and the third 25-20. Senior Ashlyn Rosenberger led the Lady Jacks with nine kills for the match. Junior Mackenzie Kleyn added eight kills, and junior Kelly Mills had three aces.

The Lady Jacks started the opening set flat, trading points with the Red Devils, on their way to a 15-12 deficit, prompting a timeout by head coach Dean Pratt. The green and gold came out of the huddle and went on a 9-to-3 run to take a 20-18 advantage.

“I reminded them that senior night was over and it was time to play volleyball,” said Pratt about the timeout. “I wasn’t nice about it; they picked up though.”

The Lady Jacks let the visitors reclaim the lead with four straight points, leading to another timeout by Pratt. Down 22-20, the green and gold then closed the set with five-straight points to earn the 25-22 victory.

The second set started like the first, with the teams going point-for-point. After a Quincy timeout, the Lady Jacks leaped ahead with 12-to-1 run to take a commanding 21-13 lead. East Valley strung together a few more points but could not overcome the deficit.

“We set our serves in, and we were playing volleyball,” said Pratt. “We came off a tough beat at Selah, and we worked a little bit on trying to stay consistent. We still have a long way to go.”

The third set stayed close all the way to a 19-19 tie. Then the Lady Jacks closed out the set scoring six out of the last seven points, earning the 25-20 win and the sweep.

“[It’s] very nice,” said Pratt of the win; potentially the final home game for the seniors. “They’re the first group that I’ve had since freshmen.”

With the win, Quincy holds a 5-3 league record (8-5 overall), good for third place behind Selah and Ellensburg. The Lady Jacks were to finish their regular season against Othello on the road Tuesday, Oct. 29.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com