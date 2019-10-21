Posted on Oct 21, 2019

Lady Jacks volleyball sweeps Wapato at home

The Lady Jacks volleyball squad defeated the visiting Wapato Wolves in three sets in Jackrabbit gymnasium on Oct. 8.

Senior Ashlyn Rosenberger led the green and gold with nine kills and an ace. Junior Mackenzie Kleyn added six kills of her own, and junior Kelly Mills added three aces on the night.

Starting the first set, the visitors stayed with the Jacks through nine points. From an 8-9 deficit, the Jacks scored seven of the next eight points to take a 15-10 advantage. The teams traded points the rest of the way, and Quincy earned a 25-21 win.

Kelly Mills taps the ball over the net.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The second set mirrored the first with the Jacks falling behind by a few points early. Just like the first set, from a small deficit, 9-11, the Jacks scored nine of 10 , and took an 18-12 lead. The green and gold maintained their points advantage throughout the remainder of the match and earned a 25-20 win. Rosenberger led the Lady Jacks in the set with seven kills.

Quincy came out with stronger play in the final set, jumping out to a 10-6 lead. After letting the Wolves back into it, the Jacks strung together five straight points to take a 16-9 advantage and maintained that lead until 19-12. After three straight points from the visitors, head coach Dean Pratt called a timeout.

“My exact words to them were, ‘you need to play with confidence, right now you look afraid’,” said Pratt. “You start carrying the bad play with you, and it results in another bad play.”

Coming out of the timeout, the Lady Jacks closed the set with a 9 to 4 run, earning a 25-19 win and three-set sweep of the Wolves.

With a matchup with Othello last Thursday rescheduled, the green and gold get another day of practice, which will be needed, according to Pratt.

“Next week we have a very tough schedule with Ellensburg and Ephrata,” he added.

The Jacks were to return to action Tuesday, Oct. 15, against Ellensburg in a league matchup at home then head east to Ephrata on Thursday, Oct. 17, to take on the Tigers.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com