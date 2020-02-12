Posted on Feb 12, 2020

Lady Jacks wrestlers advance to regional competition

Lady Jacks wrestlers earned a pair of championships and three second-place finishes at the district six competition in Wenatchee over the weekend.

Sophomores Shannon Workinger and Juana Giron both earned first-place finishes. Junior Xochitl Tafoya, senior Brenda Salgado and senior Gladys Reyes each earned second-place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Sophomore Gloria Ramirez, senior Kimberly Gonzalez, sophomore Divinna Munoz and freshman Maria Esparza each earned top-five finishes as well for the Lady Jacks.

The green and gold also earned a second-place finish as a team against district opponents, which included schools from the Central Washington Athletic Conference, Caribou Trail League and Big 9.

The Lady Jack wrestlers now move on to the region four tournament in Othello on Feb. 14 and 15.

Post-Register staff