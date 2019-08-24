Posted on Aug 24, 2019

Lanes at county fairgrounds named in honor of local folks

Grant County Fairgrounds and Grant County commissioners recently recognized two individuals and a family for their contributions to the community.

Margaret Schiffner, Bob Burress and the Yarbro family were honored with a street naming ceremony on the first day of the Grant County Fair, with numerous family members present, according to a press release.

Schiffner has been a mainstay at the Grant County Fair for more than 40 years. Her first involvement came as a result of her sons, Thomas and Robert, and her daughter Mary as they became involved in 4-H. She has held various positions at the Fairgrounds, including a leader of the 89’ers in Mae Valley and the Grant-Adams 4-H Leaders Council president. She ran numerous buildings at the Fairgrounds, including the original arts and crafts division, according to a press release. In her honor the street from Red Gate to the wash rack near the Ardell Pavilion was named, with signage, Schiffner Street.

From the left, Margaret Schiffner, Bob Burress and Chuck Yarbro Sr., were recently honored for their years of support of the Grant County Fair.

Photo by Karen McKiernan



Burress has likely purchased more animals over the course of the last 37 years than anyone else in Grant County, according to a press release. A typical story involving Bob has to do with a child showing an animal, tugging on his shirt and asking him to buy their animal. After all, no child wants to go through the auction without a bidder. Burress, owner of Bob’s Café, has helped hundreds of kids realize their dream of selling their animal at Fair. In his honor, the street in front of the Exhibition Halls from Gold Gate to the Purple Gate was named Bob’s Boulevard.

Finally, the Yarbro family was honored. The Yarbro family, well known to anyone who has attended an auction in the area, leads the efforts with the animal sale each Friday of Fair. But their charitable duties don’t stop there. Rarely does the family say no to a request for help in raising funds at a charity event. In fact, Yarbro Auctioneers have raised more than $10 million dollars for Grant County charities, and typically help out with 15-20 local charity auctions per year, according to a press release. Three generations of Yarbros from Chuck senior, through Chuck Junior, to Jake, are helping lead the efforts. In their honor, the street in front of the barns toward the food booths was named Yarbro Avenue.

Fairgrounds and Fair Director Jim McKiernan was quick to point out the importance of recognizing these people.

“Without people like Margaret, Bob and the Yarbo family, the Fair and Fairgrounds wouldn’t have its unique appeal that Grant County residents understand. This community is so connected because of people like these,” he said, according to a press release.

Post-Register Staff