Posted on Oct 19, 2019

Late goal lifts Jacks to win over Grandview

The Quincy High School Lady Jacks soccer team earned a 2-1 win over Grandview in the final moments at Jackrabbit Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Forward Emily Wurl scored her second goal of the match in stoppage time to give the Jacks the final advantage. Wurl also scored the first goal of the game in the 47th minute. The green and gold took five shots and earned three corner kicks on the night.

“It [the win] was very much needed,” said Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “Taking the win today hopefully will help us on our run to districts this year.”

Forward Emily Wurl takes a shot against Grandview. Wurl had two goals in the game.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Quincy nearly struck first in the 29th minute after a shot knocked off the sidebar and the following put-back was blocked.

Grandview had a chance just a few minutes later in the 34th minute, but the shot went over the top of the goal. The teams ended the half with a 0-0 tie.

The Jacks almost scored in the 44th minute again with a corner kick and shot missing just to the right of goal. Wurl finally put the Jacks on the scoreboard in the 47th minute with a high shot over the goalkeeper’s head from outside the 18-yard box to give the home team a 1-0 advantage.

Grandview nearly leveled the score in the 49th minute when a shot knocked off the left post. The Greyhounds scored in the 61st minute to even the score at 1-1.

Grandview had another chance in the 72nd minute that just missed but could not convert, and in the 76th minute the Greyhounds blocked the Jacks’ shot from a corner kick.

With time expiring, Grandview held possession on the Quincy side of the field, threatening to score in the last moments. The Quincy defense held strong and cleared the Grandview threat. In the final moments of stoppage time, the Lady Jacks had one last run and Wurl converted the goal.

“It’s what we were asking for the entire game,” said Tafoya. “Getting on them to push further up the field and keep the pressure up high so that we’re not playing too defensively.”

The Jacks were to return to action Tuesday, Oct. 15, at home against Othello before taking on Selah on the road on Thursday, Oct. 17.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com