Posted on Dec 9, 2019

Lavender farmer puts together ‘Shopping Trail’



With Christmas about three weeks away, shoppers have a new option for a day of fun and unique products to choose from to help fill in their gift-giving lists. It’s Quincy Valley Holiday Shopping Trail, created by a Quincy native to promote what the valley offers.

Joseph Downs grew up in Quincy and now grows lavender for a spectacular array of products and uses.

With his Trinidad farm and event venue at one end and three other participating locations in Quincy at the other end, Downs has organized the first Shopping Trail. Spread among the four venues will be, he expects, 50 vendors, offering shoppers a tremendous variety of gift choices and experiences that can be had in a single day – Saturday, Dec. 7.

“That’s pretty exciting to have that much support for the Quincy Valley shopping trail in its inaugural year,” Downs wrote in an email.

The idea is to provide local people with a fun day as well as to offer shoppers from outside the area an attractive day-trip. He even created a map and marketing materials.

The map shows Downs’ business, Lavender Boutique, above Crescent Bar, and the route along Highway 28 to the other three venues: Quincy Public Market, Quincy Heritage Barn and Expressions Dance Studio, in downtown Quincy.

Visitors will be well entertained, see the countryside and enjoy a leisurely Christmas shopping opportunity, he said. It’s the kind of thing for which people will get friends together in a carpool and make a day of it.

The activities planned, the vendors and atmosphere will be different at each venue. Downs expects 10 vendors at Lavender Boutique. This n That Catering will have products at two of the four locations, he said.

To encourage people to visit all four stops on the trail, Downs plans to offer a punch card. Shoppers with four holes punched, one at each stop on the trail, can enter a drawing for prizes.

Tina Hobson, owner of Expressions Dance Studio, has a lot planned for Dec. 7. Her business will hold a bazaar fundraiser for a competition group of young dancers, ages 4-17. The need is to raise $10,000. Another fundraiser going on will be a silent auction with themed baskets filled with goodies. Holiday Shopping Trail shoppers will be able to see the baskets at the studio. Hobson is also planning a crafts sale and bake sale at the studio.

She expected 10-20 vendors, offering homemade crafts and products from Lularoe and Norwex. A couple of weeks before the event, Hobson was looking to add more vendors. For information, email expressionsQuincy@outlook.com.

She likes the concept of the Quincy Valley Holiday Shopping Trail.

“Instead of competing with each other, let’s get people from out of town, to bring shoppers into Quincy to shop,” Hobson said.

Downs has experience as a vendor and in organizing combined events like this. He said the Shopping Trail adds cross promotion for small vendors, exposing one vendor’s audience to another vendor. He also sees the event as a “staycation” opportunity and as an activity for people who live at Crescent Bar part-time, for instance.

The Shopping Trail could grow to 10 or 12 venues, he said, including wineries. He can also picture Quincy Valley Allied Arts joining the event in the future.

Charging only $25, Downs recruited this year’s venues and is happy with the four participating in the Shopping Trail.

“That’s a good start. And it will grow from there,” he said.

By Dave Burgess news@qvpr.com