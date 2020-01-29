Posted on Jan 29, 2020

Letter to Editor: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump should include witnesses and evidence

As the Senate undertakes its solemn constitutional duty and begins its trial of now-impeached President Donald Trump, I’ve seen a great deal of misinformation, misleading social media posts, and all manner of outright false ‘fake news.’ Given the monumental importance of this political process – one that has only taken place twice before in the history of our nation – it seems vitally important that every American is aware of the real facts, which are overwhelming and genuinely horrifying.

Thanks to hundreds of hours of depositions and public testimony from multiple non-partisan career professionals, documents and communications released by Rudy Giuliani’s henchman Lev Parnas, and even the words of the President himself, we now know the truth. The truth, beyond all reasonable doubt, is that Trump and his allies engaged in a months-long plot to use the awesome power of the presidency to extort an ally, Ukraine, into manufacturing dirt (in the form of sham investigations) on a key political ally, Vice President Joe Biden.

We also know that Trump engaged in unprecedented obstruction, refusing to supply even a single piece of paper in response to multiple valid Congressional subpoenas. In doing so, he essentially used the United States Constitution as his personal toilet paper.

In spite of the overwhelming evidence of Trump’s repeated misconduct, it now seems apparent that every single Republican in the Senate may be prepared to acquit this dangerous, deranged president – without even calling a single witness or issuing subpoenas for a single document.

This should be of grave concern to every American, whatever their views of Trump’s polarizing politics may be. It is simply not how an impartial, fair trial is supposed to be run.

Given Trump’s historical, unprecedented obstruction of Congress, it is absolutely critical that the Senate – and the American people – be allowed to see these documents and hear from witnesses such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, who have already publicly offered to testify. Due to the incredible importance of this trial, it’s vital that all the information (especially that which Trump has fought so hard to obstruct) comes to light.

Write your representatives and demand that the Senate holds a fair trial, with all relevant witnesses and documents. Now is our chance to preserve our democracy. I only hope it’s not already too late.

Dain Schroeder

Quincy