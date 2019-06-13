Posted on Jun 13, 2019

Letter to the editor: A nation divided

A nation divided

When Maxine Waters said, “I’ll take Trump out tonight,” it should’ve been considered a legitimate threat to the POTUS. Her threatening statement was absolutely an act of sedition, and she should be charged with the crime. We were never supposed to be a two party system. Now, pay attention to the last line in the definition of sedition. Remember the words “a house divided against itself cannot stand?”

SE·DI·TION /səˈdiSH(ə)n/ noun: Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.

Synonyms: incitement (to riot/rebellion), agitation, rabble-rousing, troublemaking, inflaming; rebellion, revolt, insurrection, rioting, mutiny, insurgence, insurgency, subversion, civil disorder, insubordination, disobedience, resistance,

“advocating multiparty democracy is considered sedition.”

Our nation’s being divided a little more each day by those that intend to fundamentally change the U.S. to socialism. If we, as a nation stay this course, soon there will be rioting in the streets to a level that will require military intervention. Rather than focusing on hate of our POTUS, Congress should focus on serving We the People who elected him.

The glittery indoctrination boxes known TVs are working well to fan the flames of hate from partisan networks owned by special interest groups. The KGB in Russia use the very same methods that our CIA uses to form the “free thought” of Americans. I learned from a former KGB defector that there are four steps in brainwashing a nation and he said it takes 35 years. Those four steps are demoralization, destabilization, crisis and normalization. When you pay attention you will realize we are awaiting a crisis. For a more detailed description, simply go to your hand-held indoctrination box and search “how to brainwash a nation.” President John F. Kennedy said, “There’s a plot in this country to enslave every man, woman and child. Before I leave this high and noble office, I intend to expose this plot.” Of course if you go to Snopes or Fact Check this will be denied. Snopes also denied that trisodiom phosphate, an industrial cleaner, is in a breakfast cereal with magically delicious marshmallows. I guess the couple at Snopes that use Google search to “research information” didn’t think consumers would look at the ingredients on the box. Paul Harvey did a skit called “If I Were The Devil” in 1965 warning us of where we would be today.

Kary Eaton,

Quincy