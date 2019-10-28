Posted on Oct 28, 2019

Letter to the editor: A simple way forward on carbon

I share Todd Myers’ criticism of climate mandates (“Climate mandates would empower politicians, lobbyists,” Sept. 25, 2019, in the Post-Register), but I’d like to add one appealing alternative to his recommendation to empower individuals so they can be part of decisions that affect their family. Such an approach will yield, as Todd states, only incremental progress in reducing the carbon emissions that are driving global warming.

Why not instead provide both predictable, substantial financial incentives for families to reduce emissions, and the financial means to do so? Put a steadily increasing price on fossil carbon, which spreads through the economy so that market forces can drive the innovation and the decisions businesses and families make, and return all of the net revenue back to the people in the form of an equal monthly dividend (a deposit in their bank account) to every legal resident. Most households come out ahead with such a climate policy, people have the resources (financial power!) to make choices that will reduce their carbon emissions, and the economy doesn’t suffer because the revenue goes to the people, not the government.

This carbon fee and dividend policy is ingeniously simple, yet it can reduce emissions substantially without growing government, restricting freedom, or harming the economy. And the good news for farmers is that in the legislation that has been introduced in Congress (H.R. 763, with bipartisan support), fossil fuel used in agriculture is exempt from the fee.

How effective will this policy be? With the carbon fee increasing by $10 per ton of CO2 emitted (about 10 cents per gallon of gasoline) each year, it targets a 40 percent reduction in U.S. CO2 emissions by 2030, and a 90 percent reduction by 2050. The dividend also increases, reaching about $300 per month for a family of four after 10 years.

There is much more to say about this legislation (including how it addresses international trade), so to learn more go to energyinnovationact.org.

Steve Ghan leads the Tri-Cities chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, a volunteer organization of 150,000 people dedicated to adoption of fair and effective climate change solutions.

