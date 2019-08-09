Posted on Aug 9, 2019

Letter to the editor: Art contest starts again

The Veterans Recognition Wall Art Project for kindergarten to 12th grade is now on. We take one from each grade, give them $50 and enlarge their art and put it on the walls. You can get the entry forms from your schools, the farmers market and the Post-Register. Must be turned in by October 1, 2019.

The VFW essay contest, 3-5th grade, 6-8th grade Patriots Pen and 9-12th Voice of Democracy can be picked up at schools, the farmers market and the Post-Register, also the internet at vfw.org. Must be returned by October 31, 2019. The winner at Post level goes to district, and the winner there goes to state, and that winner goes to national. There are awards at each level. Good luck.

Mark Owens, VFW Post 24 Quartermaster,

Quincy