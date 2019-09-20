Posted on Sep 20, 2019

Letter to the editor: Celebrating QVMC at 60

I read with interest the article describing the Quincy Valley Medical Center 60th anniversary. It truly is a milestone to be celebrated and enjoyed.

Mention was made of the several VIP attendees/speakers which addressed the vital role the hospital plays in the life of our community. I found it particularly fascinating that even recently, that “community” extends to what others may regard as “neighboring” communities. The opportunity to have the first two patients present recognized the initial need for this facility and the events of last Thanksgiving and the celebration this summer with the University of Washington Marching Band, illustrate only the most recent “significant” role QVMC continues to have in our community. If you have a family member with urgent medical needs, any intervention and assistance is “significant.”

I found the reference to ongoing regional collaboration encouraging as the hospital Board and Administration focus on extending services provided locally through that effort.

Finally, the ongoing improvement of the financial picture, while far from carefree, is encouraging as the hospital works toward assuring the Hospital’s continued long-term health in our area. Some of that improvement is a direct result of the passage of the bond last year as well as the focused emphasis on continued fiscal responsibility.

As industries continue to look at Quincy as a viable location to establish their businesses, a healthy and well run hospital plays a large role in that evaluation. The hospital deserves our support as it strives for long term viability and anticipates running another bond for this next election. This is our opportunity to cast a continuing shadow for future generations.

Ron Huxtable,

Quincy