Posted on Aug 16, 2019

Letter to the editor: Comment about Democrats was too broad

We read with dismay your comment about Democrats not supporting law enforcement. We consider that the same as Democrats claiming you Republicans are all racists. We are both Democrats and were involved for years with law enforcement in Seattle. Pat retired as an Assistant Chief from Seattle. When we moved to Grant County, she served on the Grant County Civil Service Commission at the request of a representative of the deputies’ union. We have found members of both parties to be supportive of law enforcement … even in Seattle most government officials support law enforcement.

We have known many members of your family as we attended St. Pius X Church when we lived just outside of Quincy … and found them to be thoughtful and active members of the community. We hope to not read or hear more broad unsupported statements about Democrats or any other group of citizens for that matter from you as our representative.

Bill and Pat Lamphere,

Beverly