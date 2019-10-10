Letter to the editor: Criminal justice system needs Proposition 1

Posted on Oct 10, 2019

Criminal justice system needs Proposition 1

I’m voting “Yes” on Proposition 1 on Nov. 5.

Proposition 1 imposes a “sales and use tax of three-tenths of one percent” to raise money to “enhance and improve criminal justice and law enforcement functions in the county and cities of the county” (quote from Grant County Commissioners’ resolution to put Proposition 1 on the ballot).

I’ve been a Grant County Jail chaplain for several years and have seen and felt the physical, mental and spiritual working and living conditions in the jail. The guards, staff, supervisors and inmates find themselves in a jail designed 40 years ago to meet the needs of that day and age. We need to build a jail that meets the needs of our day and age.

Inhumanely overcrowded, understaffed, outdated physical facilities and technologies, minimal health care, lack of rehabilitation services, poor morale, all of these things and more give the residents of Grant County good reason to support Proposition 1 as it provides the opportunity not only to build a new County Jail that adequately serves the needs of all who work and are jailed there, but also the opportunity to provide increased funds to the cities and towns of Grant County as they develop their law enforcement services.

I’m voting “Yes” on Proposition 1 as a way of bringing reform into our local criminal justice system.

Ron Moen,

Quincy