Posted on Aug 8, 2019

Letter to the editor: Deception

Following the Democratic debate, Tucker Carlson pointed out some facts about Cory Booker that I’ve never heard Cory mention, such as the fact that he’d had a deeply privileged upbringing as the son of two IBM executives.

An April 2019 article by Steve Sailer reveals that indeed Cory Booker’s parents were both IBM executives and that they lived in a mostly white and Asian upscale suburb in Bergen County, New Jersey; he was the New Jersey Gatorade high school football player of the year; won a football scholarship to Stanford; was elected student body president of Stanford; and won a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. Then he graduated from Yale Law School. He has never since lacked in rich friends to finance his political ambitions.

Presenting him as a victim, Mr. Booker went on a tirade against Joe Biden’s past political actions claiming they “destroyed a community like mine.” Re-read the paragraph above about what Mr. Booker’s community was really like, versus what the evidence indicates he’s hoping you’ll believe – such as that he came from the projects or Harlem. His deception is enough to make you physically sick. Tucker Carlson pointed out the poverty rate where Cory Booker grew up (in Harrington Park) is literally zero and the black population is 0.6 percent. Tucker added that fact that Mr. Booker is the most privileged candidate running for president, which is fine, it’s just the relentless lying about it that’s so grating. Before you get offended, look it up for yourself.

Robert L. “Bob” Woodson Sr. (born April 8, 1937), American community development leader, and founder and president of the Woodson Center, happens to be black. On a news program last night, regarding Elizabeth Warren’s bizarre categorizations of racism (such as “health care racism”), Mr. Woodson concluded “As a veteran of the Civil Rights movement I find her comments insulting, condescending and patronizing,” noting that it acts as a barrier for exploration of real solutions that exist for places like Baltimore and low-income blacks. Mr. Woodson explained that the problem in the black community today isn’t between whites and blacks but rather is internal. He added that there are three zip codes in Prince George County where the median income for black families is $170,000, noting they are three times richer than most whites. He concluded, “If racism were a pervasive problem, then why are not all blacks suffering equally?”

Dwight Needens,

Quincy