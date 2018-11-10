Posted on Nov 9, 2018

Letter to the editor: Support for a drug detection dog

Support for a drug detection dog

The nonprofit group Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter has a new mission. We have started a campaign to raise money for buying a drug detection dog for the Quincy Police Department. According to our research, the dog will cost approximately $5,000 and probably another $10,000 to retrofit an existing police vehicle. Our goal is to raise $15,000. The ongoing cost of the police dog would become a part of the police department’s annual budget. Our tax dollars would pay for the dog’s maintenance, but the people of Quincy would have the satisfaction of knowing we cared enough about our community and its children to make a difference with our donations.

If you want to be a part of reaching the goal, please mail your donation to: Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 981, Quincy, WA. All donations marked “Drug Dog” will be used to help us reach our goal. Together, we can make this happen.

Penny Wininger, Quincy, and Mary Bates, Quincy,

Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter