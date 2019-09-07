Posted on Sep 7, 2019

Letter to the editor: Finding the spark in assisted living

Learning that a loved one needs long-term care is difficult. We wish they could live at home forever, but for some, moving to an assisted living community may be the best option to ensure their safety and wellbeing. That doesn’t mean life is over.

The Cambridge Assisted Living & Cottages assists residents with health management and daily tasks, along with life-enrichment programs that engage residents holistically. It’s about getting to know each resident individually to better understand their interests and help them stay active and happy.

Next week, September 8-14, we celebrate National Assisted Living Week and its theme, “A Spark of Creativity.” It reminds us that creativity is good for the mind, body and spirit – especially among older adults.

No matter our age, disability or diagnosis, each of us has the capacity to create, and therefore live. The staff of The Cambridge are honored and committed to providing care and services so that residents can live life to their fullest each day. And during National Assisted Living Week, we are going to emphasize creativity. Serving senior citizens, after all, is the spark that drives the staff of The Cambridge to do the work they do. And we are committed to getting creative as well as finding new, innovative ways to continuously improve the lives of senior citizens in the Quincy area.

Linzi Michel, administrator,

The Cambridge Assisted Living & Cottages,

Quincy