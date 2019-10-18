Posted on Oct 18, 2019

Letter to the editor: Help for being a responsible pet owner

There is help for being a responsible pet owner

If you have a cat that not been spayed or neutered, now is the time do something about getting it fixed. When I visited the shelter Sept. 18, there were 52 cats that needed homes. That number did not include the two pregnant cats in residence who will soon be adding even more to that overwhelming number of cats currently in the shelter. Every year millions of pets are killed because nobody wants them. Whether you think the problem is too many cats or not enough cat owners, the best, most humane solution is to get your cat fixed. The good news is if you are a responsible pet owner, you can make a difference.

In the month of October, Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter is again offering a $50 voucher to help cover the cost of having your cat fixed. The $50 voucher can be used for cats only. Call Penny at 237-1941, give your name and address and you will receive the voucher, no strings attached.

Penny Wininger,

Quincy