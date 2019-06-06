Posted on Jun 5, 2019

Letter to the editor: It’s disgusting

Kirsten Gillibrand is an attractive, well-spoken lady who lost any respect I might have had for her when the 52-year-old delusionally referred to herself as “a young mom.” If she were in her teens or twenties, the statement would be accurate, but, if she thinks a 52-year-old can accurately be considered “a young mom,” would you want her evaluating things concerning your future and mine with the same delusional thinking? Sheesh! I don’t think so.

58-year-old Amy Klobuchar looks and sounds very intelligent. I gave her the benefit of the doubt and listened to her until she said she thought “Hillary Clinton would have made a great president.” Unbelievable. If someone destroys thousands of subpoenaed emails (after they were subpoenaed), uses bleach-bit to render a computer forensically useless, has an FBI director say she was “extremely careless” (saving her from prosecution by using that term rather than “grossly negligent,” which would have merited criminal charges) and had a book written by former Secret Service officer Gary Byrne telling how she treated employees, wouldn’t just those few points alone be sufficient to disqualify anyone from being in charge of your future to any clear-thinking individual? Sheesh.

How can anyone have any respect for a political party who elevates a senator who tries to keep the issue of racism in the forefront by bringing vegetables into the repetitive racism propaganda mill? Suggesting that cauliflower being more prevalent in gardens than yucca plants has its “roots” in racism. Sheesh!

What have 79-year-old Nancy Pelosi and 85-year-old Dianne Feinstein done for their own constituents? The elderly duo could well be two of the richest women in America – perhaps in the world (check it out for yourself). With their city of San Francisco now becoming widely known for homelessness, steaming feces and hypodermic needles in their streets, you’d think the two loaded ladies could donate their salaries to providing commodes on street corners, or at least non-slip shoes, rather than spending their citizens’ tax dollars to hose the you-know-what off the streets every day. Well, after seeing Tucker Carlson’s week-long report on some of the similarities of the most liberal cities in America, it’s clear once liberalism’s taken over, not only are the city coffers drained but the city becomes more and more separated between the mega-rich living behind walls and the poverty-stricken homeless street-dwellers. Disgusting.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy