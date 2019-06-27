Posted on Jun 27, 2019

Letter to the editor: Notable news with little attention

Notable news with little attention

Have you heard PBS news hour, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN or MSNBC tell you any of these facts, and/or if they did ever mention them, did they do so over and over and over and over? Here is a list of, according to PolitiFactNational, not-true statements of the current speaker of the House of Representatives.

“There’s bipartisan consensus that (Matthew Whitaker’s) appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the Constitution.” Reported by PolitiFact National on Thursday, November 29, 2018. Staff acknowledges she misspoke. Did she ever acknowledge that fact? Was the staff’s acknowledgement of the error reported over and over on the mainstream news?

“Two-thirds of the people who use Medicaid are poor children, but two-thirds of the money is for long-term care for seniors, whether in a facility or at home.” Reported as false by PolitiFact National on Friday, May 11, 2018. Did she ever acknowledge that wasn’t true? Did the mainstream news?

“I don’t know who (Jonathan Gruber) is.” Reported by PolitiFact National on Thursday, November 13, 2014. Pelosi now acknowledges she misspoke. How often was that reported? If it were the president, the fact would never stop being brought up. Never!

The U.S. Supreme Court is “five guys who start determining what contraceptions are legal.” Reported by PolitiFact National on Friday, July 11, 2014. Seems the general public knows more about the Supreme Court. That oughta give us all pause.

On June 19, 2014, PolitiFact National reported another statement attributed to the filthy-rich gal from San Fran as being false when she tweeted: “Immigrants help drive America’s success, even in the World Cup! Look at what #USMNT would be without them. #TimeIsNow.” By Thursday evening, it had been retweeted and favorited almost 1,000 times. What’s the problem? The Tweet misleads; they’re all born citizens.

Under the health care law, “everybody will have lower rates, better quality care and better access.” Not everybody. Totally false. PolitiFact National reported this outright lie on Friday, July 6, 2012.

PolitiFact National on Tuesday, May 12, 2009, reported that CIA documents and Pelosi were at odds regarding her statement: “We were not, I repeat, were not told that waterboarding or any of these other enhanced interrogation methods were used.”

Finally, proof that snappy dresser is either out of touch with reality or deliberately trying to deceive, is her statement that no one is above the law. Oh really? What about HRC?

Dwight Needens,

Quincy