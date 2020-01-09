Posted on Jan 9, 2020

Letter to the Editor: President Trump keeps promise to give away salary

Americans don’t need to see the income tax returns of a billionaire who’s become a public servant, but we DO need to have investigations into public servants who weren’t millionaires prior to their political careers.

“If I’m elected president, I’m accepting no salary” is a quote attributed to President Trump. In an August, 2019 article by Sophie Austin, she pointed out that the President had kept his word, regarding donating his $400,000 a year salary annual White House salary.

In August, a White House spokesman announced that Trump donated $100,000, his second-quarter salary, to the U.S. Surgeon General’s office.

President Trump’s first-quarter salary in 2019 went to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Trump donated his third-quarter salary for 2018 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Trump’s older brother Fred Jr. died after struggling from alcoholism in 1981.

The president donated his 2018 fourth-quarter salary to the Department of Homeland Security and has donated to various federal entities during his time in office, including the National Park Service, the Department of Education and the Veterans Administration.

A 2014 article from BBC news website was titled “Vice President Joe Biden’s son joins Ukraine gas company.” Look into it, but be prepared to wade through “damage control” articles.

On a Federalist Papers site, an October, 2019 article notes “It now appears that the son of House Speaker and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi has financial ties to a gas company in the Ukraine, which makes her desire to impeach President Donald Trump for making a phone call to the Ukrainian president to investigate corruption more suspicious.” Look into it.

Put it all together. What do you come up with? Two major Democrats with kids involved in financial dealings in Ukraine and a President who wants to drain the DC swamp of turncoats who’ve hoodwinked most Americans by lies, distortion, and controlling the narrative. The façade—their long-time method of accusing their opponents of what they’re doing, then endlessly using all elements of “trusted” media to control the narrative (and deflect us from the truth) is beginning to crack. Piénsalo.



Dwight Needens,

Quincy