Posted on Sep 27, 2019

Letter to the editor: Proposition 1 is needed

Why would I support a vote for more taxes like the upcoming Grant County Law & Justice Proposition 1 for a 0.3 percent tax increase on Nov. 5? Aren’t we taxed enough?

That’s why I love living in Grant County. Because our officials aren’t tax hungry and seriously wouldn’t propose it if it isn’t absolutely necessary. With the realization that our Law & Justice is monetarily frugal with the taxpayers expenditures and have never asked for any increased taxes despite legislation that says they can, I took the time to visit www.forasafergrantcounty.org website just to find out more.

After full research, it is of my strong opinion that we need to ensure passage of Proposition 1. To put it in perspective: A 0.3 percent tax increase is 30 cents for every $100 spent; $3.00 for every $1,000. That is cheaper than a coffee.

Just a few executive facts are that:

• The money collected according to RCW 82.14.450(6)(1) provides that 60 percent will go to the county and 40 percent will go to the cities in the county.

• The primary use of the funds will go to build a new correctional facility and increase staff.

• A new correctional facility estimated costs run between $40-60 million, (based on other jails built). Our current jail was built in the 1980s for 85 beds and has been operating at a 200 percent capacity since 1997. Other counties of similar population size have a jail bed capacity of 300 percent more than ours. One correctional officer per 33 inmates per shift is not acceptable. Having to not arrest suspects or release inmates due to lack of space is ludicrous. Thirty cents for every $100 to make that change is reasonable and affordable.

• Grant County population is almost 100,000 residents – that is an increase of 11 percent in just the last 10 years. We need the balance of safety to meet the needs of our growth. Our police are understaffed, there is an increase of response calls, etc.

In review of what 0.3 percent increase of tax will generate just for Moses Lake alone it will provide: four full-time patrol officers, two full-time investigators, two clerical staff and that includes wages, benefits and equipment for them all.

I ask you to stand in leadership with me and vote yes. Your spare change will make a huge difference.

Thank you,

Elisia Dalluge,

Moses Lake