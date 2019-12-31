Posted on Dec 31, 2019

Letter to the Editor: Quincy should focus on building afforable housing

Our city council in recent years has voted to spend millions of dollars to build administrative buildings, a fire station, a police building, a city hall, a Public Services Building, etc. to “house” our city officials and employees as they perform their important work of public service.

I’m looking forward to our city officials approving a plan to spend millions of dollars building an equally important kind of “housing” –affordable housing for low-income people who often don’t know if they can pay next month’s rent.

We know grant money is available at the state, county and local levels to assist in providing affordable housing, which I know is a topic of concern among out city decision makers. I’m hoping these officials along with other community leaders will collaborate to take action so Quincy will be known for providing adequate “housing” for city officials and employees and also for our residents in need. As someone has rightly said, “Decent, affordable housing is the mark of a healthy community.”

Ron Moen,

Quincy