Posted on Sep 19, 2019

Letter to the editor: Ready to make a difference?

Ready to make a difference?

Make a Difference Day 2019 is on Saturday, October 26. Do you have a project you’d like to undertake on that day? Last year was Quincy’s first year to participate as a community with 10 different projects. If you are interested in participating this year, please let me know. If you are interested in participating, but don’t have a project, contact me. I’m sure we will be able to come up with an idea. I have a file. Projects can be any size and organized by any age group. If your child has an idea, let them run with it! There will be a meeting for you to share your project, network with others, and answer any questions you might have about Make a Difference Day 2019. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Library. Hopefully I’ll see you at the meeting. However, if you are unable to attend the meeting and have questions, please contact me at 787-3912.

Bonnie Kniveton,

Make a Difference Day Coordinator,

Quincy