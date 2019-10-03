Posted on Oct 3, 2019

Letter to the editor: Reunion

Thanks for making reunion a success

The class of ‘64 reunion committee would like to thank all of those who attended and made this 55th year get-together such a great success at the Heritage Barn.

A special thank you to Harriet Weber and Ed Field for their help in the set up and take down of the chairs and tables. What a wonderful venue to meet in, we are so lucky to have it.

The event was capped off with a great dinner catered by Darrell and Chrissy Massey. That put everyone in a great story-telling mood to finish the evening.

RaNita Gebers

Sally Patton

Sharon Damm

Barbara Riddle

Kathie King