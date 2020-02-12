Posted on Feb 12, 2020

Letter to the Editor: State of the Union address helped unite the country

The fantastic State of the Union message our gifted president gave Tuesday night is bringing unity to our country beyond anything else I’ve seen in a long time. Seeing is believing.

Our late beloved President, Ronald Reagan, once said, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the party left me.” Many people viewing some of the behaviors exhibited during the State of the Union address, who’d been told that the Democratic Party is no longer what it was before President Kennedy was taken out, had refused to believe it, until Tuesday night.

Seeing is believing and I sensed that many wonderful people who’ve stayed with the Democrat party because they thought—and were being told—it still represented their beliefs, were enlightened by what they saw with their own eyes. For those of us who’d already “seen the light” and subsequently tried—sometimes for years, unsuccessfully—to open the eyes of others, “seeing is believing” is what it took.

Remember when President Trump tried to negotiate with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in a public setting? I thought the two Democratic leaders (who had literally harped on the need for transparency) were either going to “code” at worst, or have a nervous breakdown, at best.

Why do you think they were having a fit and demanding their discussion had to be in private, when it didn’t involve anything classified? Because if their discussion had been held in front of the cameras for all Americans to see (as the State of the Union was), they couldn’t afterwards rush out to the waiting cameras and strategically mislead and divide the American people, knowing that much of the public would “take their word for it.” Thankfully, seeing is believing.

When I tuned in to C-Span this afternoon I was a bit surprised at the number of long-time Democrats who were calling in to say they were appalled by the behavior they witnessed of party leaders they’d supported and believed in, but never would again. One man said he’d been a Democrat for 70 years but would never vote Democrat again. If President Kennedy and President Reagan were listening from heaven, I’ll bet they were high-fiving each other. Go to YouTube and check out some of President Kennedy’s very last speeches. He was on to some things, for sure, such a gifted man. I still miss him.

Dwight Needens, Quincy