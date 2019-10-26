Posted on Oct 25, 2019

Letter to the editor: Support for law and justice proposition and the president

I support Proposition 1. Someone who doesn’t wrote, “If crime was so high in Grant County, why do we see so many officers doing nothing?” Have you noticed any officers sitting around doing nothing? If there are times they have nothing to do, we should be thankful.

I believe we need double the amount of law enforcement officers and triple the amount of jail space and lock-down facility staff in Grant County, and have needed it for some time. If that were to happen we indeed might be able to have some of our cops attend line-dancing classes at the Senior Center because crime would drop once the crooks knew that there’d now be enough space to incarcerate them, rather than them being let out on the street again to continue to steal and destroy. They might even decide to take on the culture of respecting others’ property and working to acquire their own, gaining the respect of those around them as they do so.

On a cheerier note, a 20,000-seat venue in Dallas, Texas, was filled to overflowing for President Trump’s rally on Thursday, October 17, 2019. As the president spoke, behind him was a unified sea of black, brown and white people (and every other color in between) joyously and jubilantly showing their enthusiasm and support. Showing their appreciation for the president giving his all for America, the roar of the crowd topped anything you’ve ever seen at a sports event or an operatic performance. My guess regarding most of the people I saw was that they were – overall – between 20 and 60-something, you know, the age of people who are still (or finally) working and thankful to have a job. A lot of them were wearing MAGA hats, and none of the “hat-wearers” appeared to be an “old white man.” LOL. The largest percentage of the folks I saw standing behind the president were not Caucasian. I saw several people wearing a dark-gray hat that’s been showing up at more and more Trump rallies. When I was able to read what was on the hat, I saw “Latinos for Trump.” There are a lot of Trump supporter groups that are “people of color” that the mainstream media won’t tell you about and won’t cover any of their events, like “Latinas for Trump.” Check out promiseskept.com.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy