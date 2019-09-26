Posted on Sep 26, 2019

Letter to the editor: Thank you for Wall of Fame recognition

Dear Quincy Community,

I was so honored to be a part of the Wall of Fame induction ceremony at Quincy’s first football game in the new stadium. Thank you for the opportunity to share this evening with former students, colleagues, friends and family. As I toured the new high school, I was awed by the structural design of the building and the educational opportunities it provides for students and teachers.

At age 23, when I arrived on a Greyhound bus for my interview, I had no idea that this community would become my beloved home, a welcoming place where my husband and I would raise our two sons and where I would have the privilege of teaching English and Spanish to two generations of memorable students. Living in a small community enables the lives of teachers and students to intersect in meaningful ways, and this bond continues even after graduation. It is thrilling to learn about the accomplishments of former students and witness the growth of a community that has brought me such joy. Now I am enjoying a second career as a grandmother near Spokane, and I am deeply grateful for this heartwarming recognition.

Fondly,

Norma Petersen,

Liberty Lake