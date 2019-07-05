Posted on Jul 5, 2019

Letter to the editor: Thanks for helping with Senior Center event

Thank you to everyone who supported the Quincy Senior Center’s Taco Feed and Dessert Auction on June 22 by:

• coming to the event to have dinner and bid on the desserts;

• making monetary donations;

• helping with advertising;

• providing bidding invoices for the auction;

• allowing us to borrow tablecloths.

The bakers were very busy making desserts for the auction. Without you, this event would not have happened. We had over 40 desserts. We are extremely grateful for the time and effort you took to make this fundraiser a success.

Once again, thank you for your support.

This is just the beginning. Watch for more fundraising events at the Quincy Senior Center in the future.

Stacia L. Soukup,

Director, Quincy Senior Center

Quincy