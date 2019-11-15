Posted on Nov 15, 2019

Letter to the editor: Thanks to volunteers in Make A Difference Day

Thank you to the following for your participation in Quincy’s Make A Difference Day 2019:

Quincy Library’s Dottie Van Baugh collected items for the Animal Shelter;

Quincy Senior Center and L&R Cafe had a pancake fundraiser for the Senior Center;

Days for Girls made feminine hygiene kits for girls in third-world countries;

Monument Elementary had a Make A Difference week;

The Hat Project delivered hats to elementary schools in Quincy and donated some to Mattawa Elementary;

Operation Creation held a bonfire at Trinity Lavender Farm in appreciation of veterans;

Quincy Police Department and Quincy Partnership for Youth made us aware of the Drug Take Back program available all year at the police station;

Matt See’s Life Skills Class at Quincy High School for cleaning up around the high school.

I sincerely hope you enjoyed taking part in this year’s Make A Difference Day. Hopefully you will be thinking of a project for next year.

Remember, it doesn’t have to be huge, and you don’t have to wait until the official Make a Difference Day to make a difference.

Bonnie Kniveton,

Quincy’s Make a Difference Day coordinator,

Quincy