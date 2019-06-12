Posted on Jun 12, 2019

Letter to the editor: Time to turn in applications for Veterans Recognition Wall

Time to turn in applications for Veterans Recognition Wall

Once again the Quincy Valley shines. The 2019 Memorial Day service was outstanding with many observing the services. Surely appreciated the remembrance comments of Jack Gottschalk and Gar Pillar. Thank you all.

This reminded me of the Quincy Valley veterans. So, again it’s time to remind all of the need to get the registrations for the Quincy Valley Veterans Recognition Wall in for 2019.

It’s for all who served and have ties to the Quincy Valley.

The applications can be gotten at the Chamber of Commerce or Quincy Valley Post-Register for those who need them. After completion, return them to the Chamber office.

Please start now as they will be collected the week after the 4th of July to be checked, reviewed and sent for engraving.

They will be placed and dedicated at the Recognition Wall during the morning of FCAD, September 14. That will be at 9:00 a.m. at the Memorial Park.

If you want to see how they will look like, please visit the Recognition Wall anytime and see who in our wonderful community has served. It is under the three flag poles between the two stop lights on Hwy 28 and 201 E. St. SE

Sincerely,

Phil Anderson, Co-Chairman, Quincy Valley Veterans Recognition Wall Committee

Quincy