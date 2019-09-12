Posted on Sep 12, 2019

Letter to the editor: Too much hostility inhibits change

I think one thing most of us can agree on is that the state of divisiveness in our country as well as our own state has reached a boiling point. It is causing uncontrollable anger and frustration like many of us have never felt before. We all need to vent and get our own personal feelings out. It’s a cleansing method that we all use at times. But if it is change you really want, then that venting in a public forum can be destructive to that goal. A hostile sounding barrage of personal insults and criticisms based on personal opinion instead of facts does nothing to initiate change. When there is no indication of understanding the other side and only personal insults, it doesn’t bring others to the table to work on a solution for all. It deepens the divide and makes the road to an agreeable solution or understanding much longer. Getting fed up and just saying so is something we all do. But if it is a change you ultimately desire, you need to be able to trust that the audience reading your words is already on your side.

Connie Nelson,

Quincy