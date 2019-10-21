Posted on Oct 21, 2019

Letter to the editor: Vote ‘no’ on Proposition 1

Beautiful residents of Grant County, it is extremely crucial you vote “No” on Proposition 1. A proposition disguised as a knock-off patriotic slogan like “Law and Justice Sales Tax Proposition 1.” The problem with these short notice propositions, is that they are never marketed properly to all residents that it will affect. So as usual, it’ll get passed and you’re left wondering why suddenly half of your neighbors are missing like a scene off “The Avengers End Game” movie where Thanos snaps his fingers.

It will come as no surprise that most of those people will be incarcerated and left to rot in the newly built jails funded by this new proposition. Jails? Yes, I said “jails!” You would think a sales tax increase called “Law and Justice” would mean that Grant County officers will use these funds to help fight extreme crime and putting away the “big bad criminals.” Online searches will have you believing that you live in a county that has extreme crime compared to the rest of the nation but that is also false.

Legislation as this “Proposition 1” doesn’t affect those people who are financially stable. It affects those barely making ends meet. If you’re like most people I know, you are living paycheck to paycheck, and if this proposition passes you will find yourself wondering why you have less money while officers lounge in their offices, wasting your hard-earned money. This increase is indefinite even after they’ve reached their goal.

We should only incarcerate those who have committed violent crimes. When we put people in jail over petty infractions, we gouge a hole in our local economy. It is a waste of your tax dollars to have officers sit on the side of roads, engine running, polluting the air, waiting to cite you just so they feel accomplished. If crime was so high in Grant County, why do we see so many officers doing nothing? Why are we wasting our tax dollars to fund big new office buildings, vehicles, staff etc. Just to see them chatting at the community center. That’s just flat out disrespectful and a waste of your tax dollars.

I tell you whole heartedly and glory be to god that you vote “No” on the Law and Justice Sales Tax Proposition 1 like your life depended on it.

Respectfully,

Alfredo Rodriguez Jr.,

Moses Lake